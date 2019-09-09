Musical therapy

A CHARITY is offering therapy to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Singing for the Brain meets at Charvil village hall every Thursday from 10.30am to noon. It uses music therapy to encourage communication and self-expression among those with symptoms of dementia.

The sessions feature vocal warm-ups and a wide range of familiar songs. Refreshments are available to purchase and there is wheelchair access.

For more information, call 0118 959 6482 or email berkshire@alzheimers.org.uk