Society in help plea

CHARVIL Village Society is at risk of closure if new volunteers are not found.

Chairman Mark A’Bear, who has been on the committee for 10 years, says new blood is required to ensure the society continues.

He said: “Without volunteers willing to come forward and continue putting on events, there is a strong possibility that the society will cease to exist.

“Those currently on the committee have been running events for many years and feel that new blood is required.

“The society finances are very strong, so this is not the issue. Most other committee members have served much longer than I have, with several being founder members with more than 20 years’ experience.”

The society meets regularly, organising walks and race nights. Events are planned until next April but Mr A’Bear said: “There are no other events scheduled as the society needs new committee members and new energy.”

The next event will be a quiz at the village hall on September 27, starting at 7.45pm. It costs £7 per person to enter, with a maximum of eight people per team.

If you are interested in the society, email Mr A’Bear on markabe@btconnect.com