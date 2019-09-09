Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Female voices

A SINGING session for female voices only will be held at Charvil village hall next Saturday (September 14) from 2pm.

This will feature an arranged medley of songs from Oklahoma!

The session costs £10, which includes refreshments. To book, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33