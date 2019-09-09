Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
A CHARITY fete held in Charvil raised £100 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event took place at the village hall on August 25 and featured stalls, a raffle, children’s tombola and refreshments .
Organiser Dawn Spence was selling bath bombs and soaps and donated more than £25 to the total herself.
09 September 2019
