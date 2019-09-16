Quiz night

A FAMILY quiz will be held at Charvil village hall next Friday (September 20), starting at 7pm.

Teams of up to six are invited to take part. The cost is £5 per person.

There will also be a raffle, but guests are asked to bring their own refreshments.

For more information, call 0118 934 0589 or email Suzanne Newman at suzanne

ynewman@btinternet.com