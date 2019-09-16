Stage appeal

CHILD actors are being sought for an forthcoming production by a Charvil drama group.

Tara's Academy will stage The Lavender Tree at Holme Grange School in Wokingham on October 19 and 20.

The play, which is a psychological horror-mystery, was written by Tara Zubairy-Moore, who is head of the academy.

She is looking for enthusiastic children who will be required to play a variety of roles, including a policeman, a stroppy teenager and a foster parent.

For more information, call 07814 830499 or visit drama-academyberks.co.uk