Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stage appeal

CHILD actors are being sought for an forthcoming production by a Charvil drama group.

Tara's Academy will stage The Lavender Tree at Holme Grange School in Wokingham on October 19 and 20.

The play, which is a psychological horror-mystery, was written by Tara Zubairy-Moore, who is head of the academy.

She is looking for enthusiastic children who will be required to play a variety of roles, including a policeman, a stroppy teenager and a foster parent.

For more information, call 07814 830499 or visit drama-academyberks.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33