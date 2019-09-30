Festive song

TWO seasonal singing sessions will be held at Charvil village hall.

The first will have the theme “Christmas at the movies” and will take place on December 7 from 2pm to 4pm. The second will focus on traditional songs and carols and will take place on December 16 from 8pm to 9.30pm.

The cost is £10, which includes a copy of the music. To book your place, call choir director Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589.