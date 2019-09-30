Monday, 30 September 2019

Festive song

TWO seasonal singing sessions will be held at Charvil village hall.

The first will have the theme “Christmas at the movies” and will take place on December 7 from 2pm to 4pm. The second will focus on traditional songs and carols and will take place on December 16 from 8pm to 9.30pm.

The cost is £10, which includes a copy of the music. To book your place, call choir director Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589.

