Try weaving

Monday, 07 October 2019
THE Berkshire Guild of Spinners, Weavers & Dyers is to hold an open day at Charvil village hall on Saturday, October 19 from 11am to 2pm.
There will be a display of members’ work and the opportunity to try spinning and weaving. Free parking is available.
