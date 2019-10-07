Theft denied

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
A WOMAN from Charvil has denied stealing money from a pub.
Leilah Jacobs, 24, of Old Bath Road, pleaded not guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court to entering the Pond House in Oxford Road, Reading, as a trespasser and stealing cash in October last year. She is due to face trial on February 10.
07 October 2019
