Talks over post office counters

POSTAL services could return to Wargrave and Charvil.

The Post Office says it is in the early stages of negotiations over potential venues for a counter in both villages.

The counter at the Nisa Local in Charvil closed in May after Post Office officials said they had to make the best use of resources.

The counter in Wargrave was at Victoria News in Victoria Road but the shop closed in August.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We understand how important a post office is to communities and we are committed to providing services to the communities of Charvil and Wargrave.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of these branches.

“There are separate talks currently taking place. These discussions with interested service providers are at the early stages.”

Residents of Wargrave have had to use the services in Woodley, Twyford, Henley or Hurst since August when Victoria News owners Chris and Fiona Keast decided to sell up after 18 years.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said the closure of the counter was an “horrific” loss for the village.

She suggested having a mobile service to help elderly villagers who are unable to travel to other post offices.

The Post Office decided to remove services in Charvil following the resignation of the former postmaster.

Area network change manager Antoinette Chitty said: “With a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services.

“We will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a post office service to the community.”