Fete chairman

THE committee responsible for Charvil fete has a new chairman.

Ruth Cowdery has taken over from Sarah Stonhold who has stepped down after a successful event at East Park Farm in July.

The committee is to donate £3,000 to local charities and community groups.

Anyone interested in joining should email info@
charvil-fete.co.uk

