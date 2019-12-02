Trio join parish council

THREE people have joined Charvil Parish Council.

Jo Akeju, Neil Jackson and Roanna Collis were officially selected at a council meeting.

Councillor Akeju, 35, who lives in Charvil House Road, is the head of product development for McVitie's.

She has lived in the village with her husband Olu and their daughter Maya since 2017.

Cllr Akeju said: “I am really excited about the opportunity to contribute to the community and shape the future of our village.

“I love living in Charvil; the walking and running routes are fabulous and I am passionate about maintaining these spaces and ensuring they are fit for the future.”

Councillor Jackson has lived in Charvil with his wife Katharine since 2008. They have two children, Dominic and Cordelia, who attend Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.

He is a commercial airline pilot for Tui having previously worked as a civil engineer.

Cllr Jackson said: “I was so pleased when I heard I had been selected.

“I have a young family and I am very supportive of improving village amenities that improve the quality of life for residents.

“The area needs to look into investing in facilities for young children. We need things to keep them out of harm’s way.

“I also want Charvil to have more community spirit. If you look at the nearby villages then we could do more. It feels like they get more involved with community events.”

Councillor Collis has lived in Charvil since 1995 when she moved there with her family as a baby.

She wanted to become a councillor in order to give something back to the community and improve the area.

Cllr Collis said: “I am interested in protecting the environment, involving local residents in community projects and helping those in need.”