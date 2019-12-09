Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
CHARVIL Short Mat Bowling Club is looking for new members.
Sessions are held at the village hall on Tuesdays at 1.45pm and Wednesdays at 6.45pm.
Beginners and experienced bowlers are welcome. Flat-soled shoes must be worn.
For more information, call 0118 934 0589.
09 December 2019
