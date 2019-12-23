Walk and wine

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
A WALK for dog owners will be held in Charvil on Boxing Day, starting at East Park Farm at 10.30am.
Warm mulled wine and mince pies will be served afterwards.
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say