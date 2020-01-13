Monday, 13 January 2020

Drain work disruption

ROADS in Wargrave and Charvil will be closed in January and February for drain maintenance work.

Wokingham Borough Council is installing new highway grips to help divert water from more than 100 roads. The shallow channels connect the edge of the carriageway to a roadside ditch and help to prevent flooding.

All road closures will take place during off-peak daytime hours (9am and 4pm) in order to reduce disruption.

Vehicle access will be maintained to properties within the closure areas, but there may be times when residents are asked to wait or to use diversions.

The council has not yet released specific dates for the work but advance notice signs will be put up before it starts.

The closures will affect Hatch Gate Lane, Highfield Road and Kentons Lane in Wargrave and Park Lane and Landsend Lane in Charvil.

