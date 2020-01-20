CHARVIL Parish Council plans to employ a village warden and a caretaker.

The warden’s role involves carrying out minor repairs when required and comprises six hours’ work a week.

The caretaker’s role is for eight hours’ work a week, mainly around weekends.

One of the main duties will be to open and close the hall and pavilion for weekend functions.

Other responsibilities will include minor repairs, meter readings and checking alarms as well as erecting and dismantling the stage when required.

The deadline for applications is January 31. If you are interested in applying, email parish clerk Miranda Parker at clerk@charvil.com