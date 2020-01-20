Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Odd jobs

CHARVIL Parish Council plans to employ a village warden and a caretaker.

The warden’s role involves carrying out minor repairs when required and comprises six hours’ work a week.

The caretaker’s role is for eight hours’ work a week, mainly around weekends.

One of the main duties will be to open and close the hall and pavilion for weekend functions.

Other responsibilities will include minor repairs, meter readings and checking alarms as well as erecting and dismantling the stage when required.

The deadline for applications is January 31. If you are interested in applying, email parish clerk Miranda Parker at clerk@charvil.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33