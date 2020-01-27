Trader back in court

A ROGUE trader who took money from customers without doing work has been fined after failing to comply with a community order.

Kane Wootten, 24, of Wenlock Edge, Charvil, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on January 6 after not attending two unpaid work sessions.

This was in breach of the order made by the court in July after he admitted two charges of fraud and three charges under consumer protection law.

Wootten admitted breaching the order and was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £60.

He was originally prosecuted after three residents of Wokingham borough and one in Reading complained about being charged for work in their gardens that wasn’t done.

No work was done in three cases and in the other he asked for a second payment of £1,450 in addition to a £1,500 deposit. He took some deposits amounting to more than 50 per cent of his estimate to do the work.

Wootten admitted he had taken money from two victims to help pay his rent.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and to pay back a total of £6,369 to his victims.