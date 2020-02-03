Monday, 03 February 2020

Art group

CHARVIL Art Group meets at the village hall every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Sessions feature workshops, demonstrations led by professional tutors and themed group activities.

New members are always welcome and no previous experience is required.

For more information, call 0118 969 0274 or visit charvilartgroup.com

