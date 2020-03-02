Monday, 02 March 2020

Choir quiz

A QUIZ night will be held at Charvil village hall on Sunday, March 15 at 7pm.

It is in aid of Glass Ensemble, a women’s choir which meets at the hall on Tuesdays and will perforrm at the Brandenburg Choral Festival in London on April 26.

Tickets to the quiz cost £10 each, which includes a ploughman’s supper. Call 0118 947 9997.

