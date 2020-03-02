Choir quiz

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A QUIZ night will be held at Charvil village hall on Sunday, March 15 at 7pm.
It is in aid of Glass Ensemble, a women’s choir which meets at the hall on Tuesdays and will perforrm at the Brandenburg Choral Festival in London on April 26.
Tickets to the quiz cost £10 each, which includes a ploughman’s supper. Call 0118 947 9997.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say