Pamper night

A SHOPPING and pamper evening will be held at Charvil Piggott Primary School next Friday (March 13) from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The event is designed to give people gift ideas for Mother’s Day and there will be stalls from local businesses offering jewellery, beauty treatments, cards and gift wrapping.

Admission costs £5 in advance or £6 on the door, which includes a glass of fizz and nibbles.

All profits will go to the school. To book tickets, visit bit.ly/3913rie

