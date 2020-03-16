Girls’ choir wins junior title at Let’s Sing competition

A GIRLS’ choir from Charvil achieved first prize in an annual competition organised by the Mayor of Reading.

Jewel Tones, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, won the junior category of Let’s Sing 2020 at the Hexagon Theatre in Reading.

The choir of 21 girls performed a medley from Les Misérables and Hallelujah, Get Happy.

It was the second year running they had reached the final.

Director Suzanne Newman said: “The girls were really up for the competition this year. I don’t think they could have sung any better. We were very well prepared and we did movements to enhance the songs so I was quietly confident.

“We have been practising the songs for our 30th birthday concert, so we have been doing them for several months now.

“One of the compliments from the judges was that we had a very contrasting programme.”

Entries for Let’s Sing opened in December and groups had to submit a recording of themselves performing.

Jewel Tones, which comprises girls aged 10 to 18, were competing against the Square Space Theatre Company and Churchend Choir in their category. The four judges were Marian Livingston, who founded Let’s Sing when she was Mayor in 2014, lecturer Matt Foster, choir singer Sarah Stuffins and conductor Andrew Taylor.

Reading Mayor Paul Woodward was unable to attend the event as it clashed with a council meeting so Mayoress Lyndsey Montgomery stepped in and presented the prizes.

At the end of the show the girls went back on stage to sing Happy Birthday to Miss Newman who turned 56 two days later.

Miss Newman said: “I didn’t think the choir was going to last this long. I enjoy it because we have a really lovely group of girls who work hard and are very committed.

“Quite a few of the girls have gone on to become professional singers or music teachers. It is lovely when they contact you and say they have made a career out of music.”

The choir’s birthday concert will take place at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Sunday at 3pm and will include a performance by the Crosfields School Chamber Choir.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the box office on 01628 788997.