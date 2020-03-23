Drug driver

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
A MAN has been banned from driving for a year after he was caught while under the influence of cannabis.
Yashwa Bovell, 23, of Mendip Close, Charvil, submitted a guilty plea to Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week.
He was caught by police driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Royal Avenue, Calcot, on October 10.
Bovell was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £32.
23 March 2020
