Monday, 23 March 2020

Drug driver

A MAN has been banned from driving for a year after he was caught while under the influence of cannabis.

Yashwa Bovell, 23, of Mendip Close, Charvil, submitted a guilty plea to Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week.

He was caught by police driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Royal Avenue, Calcot, on October 10.

Bovell was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £32.

