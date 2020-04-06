Monday, 06 April 2020

Keep apart

CHARVIL Parish Council is urging people not to gather in public places to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The council closed the car park at East Park Farm on Monday having already closed playgrounds, the multi-use games area and tennis courts.

The entrance to the games area was taped off and police community support officers have been asked to patrol the area.

