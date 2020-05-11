Raid fails

Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Monday, 11 May 2020
A GANG tried unsuccessfully to steal a cash machine from a garage in Charvil.
The incident happened in the early hours of April 30 at the Texaco petrol station in New Bath Road, which has a Co-op shop on site.
Thames Valley Police set up a cordon at the scene but no arrests were made.
No money was taken. A Co-op spokesman said: “We would like to thank the police for the speed of their response.”
11 May 2020
More News:
Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Villagers evacuated after car crashes in high street at 3am
RESIDENTS were forced to take refuge in a pub ... [more]
POLL: Have your say