Monday, 11 May 2020

Raid fails

A GANG tried unsuccessfully to steal a cash machine from a garage in Charvil.

The incident happened in the early hours of April 30 at the Texaco petrol station in New Bath Road, which has a Co-op shop on site.

Thames Valley Police set up a cordon at the scene but no arrests were made.

No money was taken. A Co-op spokesman said: “We would like to thank the police for the speed of their response.”

