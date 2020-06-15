We’re still here to help, says support group leader

A POLICE officer who founded the coronavirus support group in Charvil says she will keep it going while the lockdown restrictions are eased.

Lucy Solomons started Charvil Isolation Support before the lockdown started in March.

She has recruited a team of 25 volunteers who carry out errands depending on their availability and how close they live to the person needing help. They communicate using social media.

Vulnerable residents have been able to get help with their weekly shopping and collecting their

prescriptions.

Mrs Solomons, of Wenlock Edge, Charvil, said: “The week before we went into lockdown I realised that people were going to need support and I wanted to set up a group so that people had someone to do shopping and other small things like that. By that stage people over 70 were already self-isolating.

“Lots of people signed up to help and I got some leaflets printed and delivered to every house I could find. They went out the weekend before lockdown. The elderly and vulnerable people are still isolating and the position for them hasn’t changed, so we are still here for them and willing to help.

“We have helped lots of isolated people. People have been very grateful for the help and everyone has pulled together.”

Mrs Solomons joined the police almost 15 years ago and is now a detective who works in child protection based in Windsor.

She has lived in Charvil since 2014 with her wife Clare, who is a nurse at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, and they have four-year-old twin daughters who are due to start at Charvil Piggott Primary School in September. She has been working from home during the pandemic to look after the girls.

Mrs Solomons said: “Initially, I was going to be more active with the support group but one of my daughters has juvenile arthritis and is on immunosuppressants and we were told that she would have to start shielding, so I have been co-ordinating the other volunteers.

“We haven’t done it for lots of people. It is only about 10 or 15 and we haven’t got to the point where we have been inundated.

“There is a 91-year-old lady who lives on her own and doesn’t have any relatives to help her and it is those kinds of people we want to reach.

“People have been very willing to help and working from home has probably made it easier for me to

co-ordinate the group.

“I was going into the office originally and I was fielding calls at work but I have been more available since my daughter started shielding.

“The girls had been going to nursery in Twyford for two days a week and they could have carried on because both of us are key workers.”

Emma Hobbs, who represents Charvil on Wokingham Borough Council, has helped to recruit volunteers.

Mrs Hobbs, who lives in Bath Road with her husband Andrew and has been in the village for 28 years, said: “It has been very successful.

“It was set up by Lucy and she has a list of people who go out and help. I have had a couple of calls from people to confirm they are trustworthy and we have had no issues at all.

“People have been very grateful for any form of assistance. We are a pretty small area in Charvil and things are moving along nicely.

“I am still having to do council work but I have done bits and pieces for people around the village.

“It was very quiet in the early days — you could hear a pin drop. We do have a large elderly population in Charvil but it is not just elderly people who need help.”

If you need help from Charvil Isolation Support, call 0791 775 4588 or email solomonslucy@yahoo.com