Time to play

PLAY areas in Charvil have been re-opened.

The facilities at East Farm Park and Park Lane were closed for more than three months to protect the public from covid-19.

Risk assessments were carried out and the parks were checked beforehand for litter and damage.

Charvil Parish Council received a number of requests from residents to re-open the playgrounds, which it did in conjunction with Wokingham Borough Council.

