Time to play

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
PLAY areas in Charvil have been re-opened.
The facilities at East Farm Park and Park Lane were closed for more than three months to protect the public from covid-19.
Risk assessments were carried out and the parks were checked beforehand for litter and damage.
Charvil Parish Council received a number of requests from residents to re-open the playgrounds, which it did in conjunction with Wokingham Borough Council.
20 July 2020
More News:
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say