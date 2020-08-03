Farm wants to switch old buildings to industrial use

A FARM in Charvil is trying again to change the use of buildings and land from agricultural to industrial.

However, residents and the parish council are fighting the plan, saying the area is a flood risk and the development would put children walking and cycling to and from school along the A4 in danger.

Belcher Farms bought Newlands Farm in 2007 for use as a satellite site for producing beef cattle.

However, the farm can no longer accommodate cattle due to issues with bovine tuberculosis so the owner has been trying to find a new use for the buildings.

Some of the units are already occupied by businesses, including a used car showroom and a windows company.

The farm is located on the northern side of New Bath Road and is accessed via Loddon Drive, a private road.

A similar application was refused by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, in November but Belcher Farms appealed.

The council said then that the change of use would represent “inappropriate development in the countryside”. It also raised concerns about the flood risk, a lack of parking and road safety.

The latest proposal is a “fallback” plan for if the farm loses the appeal with the only change being the removal of two unlawful buildings.

The application says: “The buildings are no longer fit for their intended purpose. The re-use of these buildings provides additional accommodation for business, thereby enabling the growth and expansion of business within the rural area.

“It would also enable the development and diversification of the agricultural business.

“The majority of Newlands Farm would remain within agricultural use as the proposal only concerns a small area to the south of the site.

“The proposal consists of an acceptable use in the countryside and the development has not resulted in any unacceptable harm to the character of the area that detracts from the appearance of the countryside.

“Additionally, if the level of external storage is deemed harmful, then it is considered that this harm could be reasonably overcome by a condition which would allow the council to maintain control over this element.”

Charvil Parish Council has objected to the latest application, as it did with the original one.

It says: “The council believes the reasons for refusal are still valid and apply to this application as well.

“There is anecdotal evidence from schoolchildren that they have had near-misses with vehicles turning into the site from the A4. The council disputes the likely number of vehicles entering and exiting the site each day.”

The council says it disputes a consultant’s report saying that flooding is not an issue.

It says: “There is photographic evidence of the flooding from 2013 and the emergency services who had attended the unfortunate blaze [in Janaury 2014] were reportedly hampered by the mix of floodwater and electricity.

“This site is in the countryside and as such would not be suitable for industrial use.

“The argument that there is need for such enterprises to support employment is weak, given that there are similar sites to let in the area already.”

Objector Greg Elphick, of Park View Drive North, Charvil, said the pavement along the A4 was heavily used by pupils going to and from The Piggott School in Wargrave.

“There have been multiple reports of near-misses and actual accidents along this stretch of road,” he said.

Mr Elphick said the farmland had flooded significantly in the past and further development would exacerbate the problems, adding: “I note the applicant states there has not been any flooding. This is completely and demonstrably false.”

Kim Potter, of Loddon Drive, said: “Mr Belcher has tarmacked the whole area of his industrial estate.

“This is a flood plain, which floods often and to a serious depth. It is high quality agricultural land and the fields play an important part in flood alleviation.

“There has been a huge increase in traffic, especially for the car sales and windows businesses. Many vehicles miss the turning into the estate and come down Loddon Drive, which is a narrow and private road, and get struck, blocking it to residents and emergency vehicles.”