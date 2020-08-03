Member quits

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A PARISH councillor for Charvil has resigned.
Adrian Keward, of East Park Farm Drive, joined the council in 2017.
The IT consultant has lived in the village with his wife Andrea since 2000.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a replacement cannot be elected until May next year.
03 August 2020
