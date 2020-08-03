Monday, 03 August 2020

Member quits

A PARISH councillor for Charvil has resigned.

Adrian Keward, of East Park Farm Drive, joined the council in 2017.

The IT consultant has lived in the village with his wife Andrea since 2000.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a replacement cannot be elected until May next year.

