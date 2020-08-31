Monday, 31 August 2020

Drink driver

A WOMAN has beenbanned from driving after being caught under the influence of alcohol in Charvil. 

Amanda Venner, 59, of Marine Crescent, Stourbridge, admitted the offence when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 14. 

She was stopped by police in Old Bath Road on January 30 and found to have 252 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. This is three times higher than the legal limit of 80 milligrams. 

Venner was disqualified for 27 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £90 and £85 costs.

