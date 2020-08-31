Singing space

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
AN all-girls’ choir in Charvil has two spaces available.
Jewel Tones, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is suitable for 11- to 18-year-olds. New members will receive a uniform.
For more information, call choir leader Suzanne Newman 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say