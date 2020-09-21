Backwater to protect wildlife

A REFUGE area is to be constructed on the River Loddon to offer protection to fish and other wildlife during flooding or pollution.

Work on the backwater project at Charvil Meadows is due to start this month.

A footpath will have to be closed during construction and visitors will be directed through the field.

A backwater is part of the river where there is little or no current, providing shelter and isolation.

It is designed to improve the resilience of fish populations in the Barkham Brook and downstream areas of the Loddon which are already affected by pollution and sewage discharge.

The project is being carried out by the South East Rivers Trust, an environmental charity, alongside Wokingham Borough Council and the Environment Agency.

The site is in the north east of Charvil Meadows, immediately adjacent to the Loddon where several channels of the river connect.

The work will involve excavating an area to a depth of 2.3m to tie in with the existing riverbed level.

The channel connecting the backwater to the river will be located on the southern bank and connected to the river on the inside meander to prevent flows back into the backwater. This is to reduce the risk of silt and pollution building up.

There will be a steady downward gradient from the back of the backwater to the connecting channel and river to avoid trapping fish.

Fish will be able to move between the backwater and the main channel during any high flow or pollution events.

Aquatic and semi-aquatic wildflower seeds will be spread within the excavation area to create a habitat.

The site will be fenced off to allow vegetation to grow and to reduce the risk of an accident.