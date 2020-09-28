Rogue trader back in court

A ROGUE trader has been ordered to pay £60 costs after failing to comply with a community order.

Gardener Kane Wootten, 24, of Wenlock Edge, Charvil, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court and admitted failing to attend two unpaid work sessions in breach of the order imposed by the court in August 2019.

At the original hearing, he admitted two charges of fraud and three charges under consumer protection law after accepting payments for materials, sometimes totalling more than 50 per cent of the value of the work he had quoted for.

No work was done in three of the four gardens and in one case Wootten asked for a second payment of £1,450 on top of a £1,500 deposit.

As well as the 12-month order, he was told to pay £6,369 in compensation.