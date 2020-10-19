Monday, 19 October 2020

New barriers

BARRIERS along the A4 in Charvil are being replaced.

Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, is upgrading some of the older barriers on New Bath Road, near the Wee Waif pub junction.

A lane closure is in place until October 23, with two-way temporary traffic lights on the approach to the roundabout.

