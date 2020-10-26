Housing a key issue for new councillors

TWO new members of Charvil Parish Council have been appointed.

Hilary Jones and Mike Heath fill the gaps left by the resignatons of Adrian Keward and Jo Akeju earlier this year.

Mrs Jones, who is a science teacher at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, lives in Waingels Road with her husband Tim, a finance director, and their children, Melissa, Robert and Edward.

She said: “I am interested in the local plan and increased housing pressure because we want local young people to be able to afford houses but we don’t want overdevelopment.

“Having been a mum and teacher, the needs of young people coming through and our long-term environment are all important to me.

“I just want to help out and do things for the community — the people are friendly and we have very good schools.

“Charvil is looking to increase its facilities for local people. The pavilion is coming to the end of its life and we need to have safe spaces for residents to enjoy their recreation time. We need to plant more trees, stop overdevelopment and increase local services.”

Her husband is chairman of Charvil scouts and they are both members of Charvil AFC. Both their sons play for Sonning Cricket Club and Mrs Jones is a member of the Sonning Stingers women’s team.

Mr Heath, 54, is a retired manufacturing director. He lives in East Park Farm Drive with his wife Sudjiati, whom he met while working in Indonesia 25 years ago. They have two children, Thomas and Jenna.

The family have lived in Charvivil since 2018 and chose the village as Mr Heath’s parents live in nearby Flackwell Heath.

Mr Heath said: “It is an absolutely super place. We’ve got a country park right on top of us that I’m a heavy user of and we have fantastic connections to London.

“The parish council is a very important part of the village. I have always had an interest in community involvement, so I jumped at the opportunity to join it.

“Last year, we had terrible flooding in this area. We need to make sure that when it comes to planning we are not building on flood plains. We have also got to play an active part in encouraging carbon neutrality.”

The council still has one vacancy.