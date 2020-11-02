Monday, 02 November 2020

Railings repair

ABOUT £2,000 is to be spent repairing the railings at the multi-use games area in Charvil.

The railings run alongside the path at East Park Farm recreation fields and have become unstable as the wood that supports them has rotted.

Charvil Parish Council has cordoned them off pending the repairs.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker thanked people for their understanding and said: “It will take quite a few days to do the job, but it should be done by the end of next week.”

