Clean up appeal to dog owners

DOG owners in Charvil have been asked to keep their pets on leads and to pick up after them.

The parish council says areas such as the country park, meadows and sports fields have become more popular with dog walkers this year due the coronavirus restrictions.

However, it has received complaints about bags of dog waste being left behind.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “Over the last few months many residents have discovered the beauty of the area on their doorstep.

“Charvil has always been an attractive place to live for dog owners as they were maybe the largest group to have clocked what was on their doorstep before the pandemic.

“It does not take too much imagination to see that dogs exercising and toileting on the sports pitches is incompatible with safe usage of the area by budding football stars, runners, rugby players and such like but we are also acutely aware of the lack of open, flat spaces to easily exercise dogs, particularly in winter months.

“Dog owners need to understand that children don’t necessarily want to share their games with other people’s pets, or roll in the unseen but everpresent remains of dog excrement, which is inevitably left by even the most fastidious dog owners.

“Parents need to understand that pets need exercise and that there are a lot of them in Charvil.”