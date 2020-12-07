Help still available even though lockdown has ended

THE founder of a coronavirus support group in Charvil is urging residents to make contact if they still need help now the second lockdown has ended.

Sam Akthar, of Pound Lane, recruited a team of about 12 volunteers to ensure villagers had someone to turn to if they needed assistance during the month of restrictions, which ended on Wednesday.

Although demand for shopping and prescriptions was low, the group helped people to connect with friends and relatives by setting up video calls and teaching them how to use the technology. This was an extension of Charvil Matters, an environmental group which Mr Akthar started last summer and holds regular litter-picks.

Mr Akthar extended the group’s efforts for the latest lockdown.

He said: “Everything went really well. I think there were a lot of issues earlier in the year with getting your shopping, particularly during March and April, but the support networks are much better now and the issues at the supermarkets have been resolved.

“Everyone in Charvil seems to be settled and people are excited about coming out of the lockdown. While there will be some restrictions, it will be nice to get back to something close to normal.

“We will still be here to support people. In our conversations with residents, they’ve said they are keen to join in our litter-picks, so it has been useful for us as well.

“We are always looking for feedback in how we can improve and how we can evolve into more of a community-focused movement.”

The group’s next litter-pick will take place on Sunday, December 13, starting at 9.30am. Volunteers are asked to meet in the lay-by in Milestone Avenue, opposite the Texaco petrol station. Mr Akthar, who lives with his partner Tasmin Morgan, works in corporate finance in Egham.

He previously spent eight years working in recruitment and is willing to offer his time for free to coach people who are looking to find a new job.

He hopes to recruit ambassadors from other areas to create new community groups across the UK, using Charvil Matters as a prototype.

If you live in Charvil and need help, call 07340 178316 or call charvilmatters@gmail.com