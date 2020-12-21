Choir recruits

A JUNIOR girls’ choir is seeking four new singers.

Jewel Tones in Charvil is run by Suzanne Newman, who has been teaching locally for about 30 years.

The choir is for girls aged 10 to 18 and rehearsals are held every Sunday from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

Since March, these have been held via Zoom but plans are in place for several concert appearances next year.

For more information, visit jeweltones.co.uk or email

Miss Newman at suzanney

newman@btinternet.com