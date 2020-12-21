Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir recruits

A JUNIOR girls’ choir is seeking four new singers.

Jewel Tones in Charvil is run by Suzanne Newman, who has been teaching locally for about 30 years.

The choir is for girls aged 10 to 18 and rehearsals are held every Sunday from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

Since March, these have been held via Zoom but plans are in place for several concert appearances next year.

For more information, visit jeweltones.co.uk or email
Miss Newman at suzanney
newman@btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33