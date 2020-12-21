Choir recruits

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
A JUNIOR girls’ choir is seeking four new singers.
Jewel Tones in Charvil is run by Suzanne Newman, who has been teaching locally for about 30 years.
The choir is for girls aged 10 to 18 and rehearsals are held every Sunday from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.
Since March, these have been held via Zoom but plans are in place for several concert appearances next year.
For more information, visit jeweltones.co.uk or email
Miss Newman at suzanney
newman@btinternet.com
21 December 2020
More News:
Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
PLANS for 20 new homes in Goring are set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say