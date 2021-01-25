Car park closed

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
THE car park at East Park Farm in Charvil has closed temporarily.
Charvil Parish Council, which operates the facility, said this was in response to a “dramatic increase” in visitors and “various breaches in lockdown restrictions”.
The only permitted use of the car park will be for parents to drop off and collect their children from Charvil Piggott Primary School.
The gates will be opened in the morning and afternoon to allow them access.
