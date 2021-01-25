Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car park closed

THE car park at East Park Farm in Charvil has closed temporarily.

Charvil Parish Council, which operates the facility, said this was in response to a “dramatic increase” in visitors and “various breaches in lockdown restrictions”.

The only permitted use of the car park will be for parents to drop off and collect their children from Charvil Piggott Primary School.

The gates will be opened in the morning and afternoon to allow them access.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33