Monday, 01 February 2021

Assault trial

A MAN from Charvil faces trial for assaulting a woman in June last year.

Graham Edney, 48, of Kingsley Close, has denied the offence.

His trial is due at Reading Magistrates’ Court on June 15 and he has been granted unconditional bail.

