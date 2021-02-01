Farm wins appeal to use buildings for light industry

PLANS to convert farm buildings in Charvil for industrial use have been approved on appeal despite opposition.

Belcher Farms was refused change of use permission for the units at Newlands Farm by Wokingham Borough Council on the grounds of inappropriate development in the countryside and because the land is in a flood zone.

But a planning inspector has now overturned that decision.

The farm is on the northern side of New Bath Road and accessed via Loddon Drive, a private road.

Belcher Farms bought the land in 2007 for use as a satellite site for rearing beef cattle but the farm can no longer accommodate the amimals due to issues with bovine tuberculosis.

It wanted to find a new use for the farm buildings and applied for partial retrospective permisison as many of the other units on site are already occupied by businesses, including a used car showroom and a windows company.

Many residents objected, citing highway safety along the A4 and potential flood risk. Charvil Parish Council objected, saying there was anecdotal evidence of near-misses involving schoolchildren when vehicles were turning into the site.

In his report, the inspector, Martin Chandler, said the appellants had provided an assessment stating that flooding was not an issue.

Furthermore, the borough council had refused permission because the land was in a flood zone but since then both it and the Environment Agency had confirmed their objections no longer stood.

On the issue of road safety, he said: “Turning right into the site would require vehicles to enter an existing area of hatching on the road. However, no evidence has been submitted to confirm that this would be harmful to highway safety, or that it would impact upon existing traffic movements.”

Mr Chandler said the proposal would result in a “minor” loss of agricultural land but he was satisfied that the economic and other benefits would compensate for this. He added that he had not attached a condition to control the hours of use at the site because it was far enough from neighbouring properties to not cause “unacceptable” levels of noise.

Jane Hartley, who chairs Charvil Parish Council’s planning committee, said: “I’m not happy with that decision. I feel it is really unhelpful to have a planning process where you can do this retrospectively. That’s not to say that changes aren’t ever meant to happen but I feel this was blatant.

“It is partly about what sort of business will be going there. It says light industry but some things might not be appropriate for that sort of area. A car business will just generate lots of traffic and highway safety is a concern. I think we would welcome an office or a workshop.

“I don’t like to be too negative and employment is at a premium at the moment but what else will be allowed there?

“We are in the very early stages of developing a neighbourhood plan and part of that is to ensure the developments happen in areas that have been considered and are supported by infrastructure.

“I don’t want Charvil to be a twee little village but safety and traffic have to be accommodated properly.” Loddon Residents Limited — a group of 35 households on Loddon Drive — had also opposed the application. They said: “Throughout the last 50 years we have enjoyed good relations with Newlands Farm.

“The Belcher family, who currently own Newlands Farm, have made annual contributions for the upkeep of Loddon Drive and we have, until recently, enjoyed a cordial relationship with them.

“In recent years, however, some parts of the farm have been gradually transformed and extended into an industrial estate. This has caused significant problems for the residents.

“The development has resulted in an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area and has been detrimental to the residential amenity of Loddon Drive.

“The businesses we are aware of include a double-glazing business, an engineering firm and a second-hand car dealership.

“For comparison, neighbouring sites along the A4 comprise an egg farm, grazing for reindeer and a plant nursery. We accept that these neighbours are examples of rural businesses but those at Newlands Farm are not.”