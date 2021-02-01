Coffee chat

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
A COMMUNITY group in Charvil will hold a virtual coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 10am.
Volunteers from Charvil Matters are hoping to exchange ideas on what can be achieved this year and what events might be possible when the coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Anyone who needs help with shopping, collecting prescriptions or posting letters or simply needs a friendly chat should email charvilmatters
@gmail.com
01 February 2021
More News:
More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
POLL: Have your say