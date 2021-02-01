Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coffee chat

A COMMUNITY group in Charvil will hold a virtual coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 10am.

Volunteers from Charvil Matters are hoping to exchange ideas on what can be achieved this year and what events might be possible when the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Anyone who needs help with shopping, collecting prescriptions or posting letters or simply needs a friendly chat should email charvilmatters
@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33