THE multi-use games area at East Park Farm in Charvil has been closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Charvil Parish Council took the decision on the advice of the Public Protection Partnership, which deals with environmental health issues at Wokingham Borough Council.

The area has been cordoned off and signs have been put up to advise residents of the closure.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “We are very much aware of the pressures that the coronavirus is putting on everyone and the effects it is having on people’s physical and mental health but our main priority has to be the safety of the public.

“The parish council will not be responsible for any injury or damage to any persons using the facility during this period of closure.”