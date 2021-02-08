Traders faces fraud charge

A TRADER from Charvil has been accused of fraud and engaging in reckless commercial practice.

Kane Wootten, 25, of Wenlock Edge, will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on February 12 for a plea hearing.

The alleged offences relate to work carried out by Wootten at homes in Reading, Henley and Peppard Common between March and December 2019.

He is charged with three counts of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice, which contravened consumer protection regulations.

He is also accused of one count of fraud by false

representation.