Tree survey

A TEAM of tree wardens from Charvil wants to identity as many veteran species as possible.

Barry and Claire Andersen and Sarah Swatridge have already surveyed about 250 trees

They are members of the Wokingham & District Veteran Tree Association and are trying to survey as many as they can before the end of March.

If you think you might have a veteran tree in your garden, email claireandersen

@charvil.com