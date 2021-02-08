Tree survey

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A TEAM of tree wardens from Charvil wants to identity as many veteran species as possible.
Barry and Claire Andersen and Sarah Swatridge have already surveyed about 250 trees
They are members of the Wokingham & District Veteran Tree Association and are trying to survey as many as they can before the end of March.
If you think you might have a veteran tree in your garden, email claireandersen
@charvil.com
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
