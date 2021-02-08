Road closure

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A ROAD in Charvil will be closed next week to allow Thames Water to lay a new connection.
The Hawthorns will be shut from the junction with Park Lane from Monday to Friday.
Access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the affected area.
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
