Expansion rejected

PLANS to increase the size of a bungalow in Charvil have been refused.

The Mundis wanted to raise the roof of their home in Old Bath Road to create more living space.

They also wanted part single and part two-storey extensions at the front and rear of the property following the demolition of the garage.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused permission. saying the scale of the development would be “excessive” and the property would appear visually dominant within the street scene and not relate well to the neighbouring properties.

The Mundis had similar plans rejected in July.

Charvil Parish Council objected on both occasions and said the latest plans did not go far enough to address their concerns. Neighbours also objected.