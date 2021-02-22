Safety work

Road safety improvements already making difference
Monday, 22 February 2021
THE next stage of the safety barrier replacement on the A4 in Charvil has started.
Wokingham Borough Council completed the first phase along New Bath Road in October.
Work at the roundabout near the Wee Waif pub started on Wednesday and should be completed by the end of March.
