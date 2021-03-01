Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trader faces fraud trial

Trader faces fraud trial

Reading Magistrates' Court

A TRADER from Charvil is facing trial for fraud.

Kane Wootten, 25, of Wenlock Edge, denied three counts of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice and one of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

His trial at Reading Crown Court is due to begin on March 16.

The alleged offences relate to work carried out by Wootten at homes in Reading, Henley and Peppard Common between March and December 2019.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33