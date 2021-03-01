Trader faces fraud trial

A TRADER from Charvil is facing trial for fraud.

Kane Wootten, 25, of Wenlock Edge, denied three counts of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice and one of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

His trial at Reading Crown Court is due to begin on March 16.

The alleged offences relate to work carried out by Wootten at homes in Reading, Henley and Peppard Common between March and December 2019.