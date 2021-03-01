Council tax up by £100

RESIDENTS of Wargrave will pay almost £100 more in council tax from April 1.

Wokingham Borough Council has approved its 2021/22 budget, including an overall rise of 4.99 per cent , which includes three per cent for adult social care.

The annual cost for the average band D property will go up by £80.84 to £1,620.14.

The tax precept for Thames Valley Police will go up by £15, while the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority is charging £1.35 more than in the current financial year.

Wargrave Parish Council agreed to raise its share of the tax by two per cent, which represents an increase of £1.79 to an annual figure of £91.48 for the average band D property.

The overall rise is £98.98 and a total charge of £1,711.62 for the year.

Residents of Charvil will pay £48.09 for the parish council’s services, an increase of £11.80 on last year.

This means a total increase of £108.99.

Borough council leader John Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, said the budget focused on protecting services and promoting employment.